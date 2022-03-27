National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 245,012 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 245,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of Old Republic International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 1,523,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

