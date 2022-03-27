National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 48,271 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.