National Bank of Canada FI Invests $5.27 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230,471 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $491,152,000 after purchasing an additional 369,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $170,050,000 after purchasing an additional 211,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after buying an additional 248,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. 10,793,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,040,192. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

