National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 25,204 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $138.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

