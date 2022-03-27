National Bank of Canada FI Takes $5.43 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVA traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,963. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

