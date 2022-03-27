National Bank of Canada FI Takes $6.23 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.36. 1,121,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,207. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.40.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

