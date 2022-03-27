National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

