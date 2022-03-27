Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

NYSE:NGS opened at $12.68 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $165.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.