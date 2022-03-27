Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.24. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 10,600 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

