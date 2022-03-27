Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $10.52 million and $1.58 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00069253 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00018115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,085,441 coins and its circulating supply is 18,820,814 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.