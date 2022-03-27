Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given New €85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €92.50 ($101.65) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEMTF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Nemetschek from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEMTF opened at $119.29 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $127.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.40.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.