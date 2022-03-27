Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $306.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $59,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 67,673 shares of company stock worth $336,265. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,055,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

