New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up 0.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 70,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV opened at $8.96 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.