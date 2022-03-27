New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). New Relic posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

