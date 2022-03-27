New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,072 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 25,911,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,651,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

