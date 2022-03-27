New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,565 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. 3,034,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,867. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

