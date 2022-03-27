New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.81 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.58. The company had a trading volume of 802,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,614. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $179.60 and a one year high of $244.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

