New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 17,462 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Jabil worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after buying an additional 257,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,183 shares of company stock worth $3,502,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.45. 689,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

