New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $19,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.72.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.95. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.