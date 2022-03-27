New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. 1,156,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

