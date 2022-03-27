Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after acquiring an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,317,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. 3,739,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,846,568. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. raised their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

