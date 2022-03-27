NFTX Market Capitalization Achieves $63.89 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $161.03 or 0.00343251 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $63.89 million and $795,337.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 81.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00035635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00110902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,756 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.