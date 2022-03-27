Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

