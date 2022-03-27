Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nikola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). Nikola reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 18,609,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,290,693. Nikola has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

