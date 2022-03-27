NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. NIO updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:NIO traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 106,533,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,753,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. NIO has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $55.13.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NIO by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NIO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in NIO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in NIO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NIO (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.