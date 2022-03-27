NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $21.01. NIO shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 467,824 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CLSA decreased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

