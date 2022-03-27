NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson Purchases 18,800 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.10.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at $5,969,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 727,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 352,430 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

