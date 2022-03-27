Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 1,592 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,119 shares of company stock worth $6,342,972 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 432,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

