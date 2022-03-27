Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 262.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 92,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $265.67. 722,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

