Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Northwest Pipe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Pipe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $25.38 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $250.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

