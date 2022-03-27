NULS (NULS) Price Up 11.7% This Week

NULS (NULS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $46.22 million and $9.04 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.92 or 0.07049896 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,918.04 or 0.99962473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

