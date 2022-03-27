Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 462,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE NUV opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.