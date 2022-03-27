Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in PayPal by 23.3% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

