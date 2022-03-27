Oak Thistle LLC Invests $320,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.65. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.