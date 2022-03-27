Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,954 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

NYSE:LUV opened at $44.38 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

