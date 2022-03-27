Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.