Oblong (OBLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OBLG stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Oblong has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Separately, Dawson James lowered their price objective on Oblong from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oblong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oblong Inc. ( NYSE:OBLG Get Rating ) by 424.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,617 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of Oblong worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

