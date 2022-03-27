Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,725.00.

OCDGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.20) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.04) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

