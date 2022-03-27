Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

OPI stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $147.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $11,545,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,008,000 after buying an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,908,000 after buying an additional 241,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after buying an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

