Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.
OPI stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $31.69.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $11,545,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,008,000 after buying an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,908,000 after buying an additional 241,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after buying an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.
Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
