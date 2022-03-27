OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 23,303 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,969 shares of company stock worth $11,352,965. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

