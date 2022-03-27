OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 4,976 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

