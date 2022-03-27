OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 885 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

