OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.26 and its 200 day moving average is $264.91. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.