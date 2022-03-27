OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 8,975 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

