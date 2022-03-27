Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,243 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Olin worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 34.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth about $8,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Olin by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.35. 1,160,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,272. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

