Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $624.59 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,405,427.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew S. Greiff bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

