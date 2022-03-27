Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Shares of ZEUS opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $624.59 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,405,427.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew S. Greiff bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About Olympic Steel (Get Rating)
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
