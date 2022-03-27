Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Short Interest Down 83.1% in March

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OCA stock remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Omnichannel Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.01.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 979,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,525,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Omnichannel Acquisition by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,102,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,287,000.
Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.
