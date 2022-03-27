OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OMVKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.