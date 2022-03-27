One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Up 1,166.7% in March

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEPW. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 728,446 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the fourth quarter worth about $5,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,316,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 369,256 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter worth about $3,477,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter worth about $2,919,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

