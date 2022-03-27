OpGen (OPGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 46.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 229.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

